A Thanksgiving fight over crack cocaine etiquette lead to a man's death, police say

Could you please pass the ... cocaine?
A Thanksgiving dinner in a Milwaukee apartment turned violent after a dinner guest lit a crack cocaine pipe and didn’t offer to share, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. Anenia Marie Hare, 47, was charged with murder after a fight over the cocaine lead to 69-year-old Edward Caliph’s death, reported the Star Tribune.
According to the criminal complaint, Hare invited Caliph over to her apartment to have Thanksgiving dinner. Before they started to eat, however, she looked over and saw him lighting up a crack pipe. This made her angry, because Caliph had not asked permission to smoke crack and had not offered to share, according to the complaint.
Hare told officers she walked up to the front of the apartment with a butcher knife in one hand and a TV antenna in another in an “attempt to be dominating,” according to the complaint.
Caliph began yelling for help and called for neighbors to dial 911 after Hare blocked the door and would not let him leave, the complaint says. When Caliph picked up a vacuum cleaner and broke a window with it to try to escape, Hare grabbed him and fell on top of him, where they struggled on the ground as Caliph tried to grab hold of the knife, the complaint says.
After a while, Hare told police Caliph started snoring, and she got off of him. She could not wake him up, so she dialed 911 four times, telling the dispatcher things like “I put his a** to sleep” and “I just felt like I put him in a sleeper hold or something,” according to the complaint.
He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead of “homicidal violence” after an autopsy, according to the complaint. Hare was charged with second-degree murder without intent, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
