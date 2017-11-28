National

Flint, Michigan councilman sentenced in laptop pawning case

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:58 AM

FLINT, Mich.

A Michigan city council member accused of pawning his publicly owned laptop nine times has been ordered to pay $300 and put in a week's worth of service on a sheriff's work detail.

Flint Councilman Eric Mays learned his punishment on Monday after pleading no contest in August to misdemeanor willful neglect of duty. The Flint Journal reports Genesee County District Court Judge William H. Crawford II said the councilman should focus on "regaining the public's trust."

Mays told the judge he "wishes the whole thing had not happened," but that he's ready to move forward. Mays was re-elected this month.

Police say Mays pawned his laptop computer for a $100 loan on nine occasions over two years. He last got the laptop back in May by paying $116.

