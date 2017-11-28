Geetha Howie, 63, was attacked by a stranger while walking home from the bank in Staten Island, according to NYPD.
Man stabbed a grandma 15 times, then cradled her body until police arrived, reports say

November 28, 2017 05:22 PM

A 27-year-old man stabbed a grandmother – described by her neighbor as a “lovely woman” – more than 15 times while she was walking home Monday afternoon, according to police in an NBC New York report.

According to NYPD, Geetha Howie, 63, was attacked by a stranger while walking home from the bank on Staten Island, Fox5NY reported. Witnesses described the suspect, Dantey Moore, as “crazed” and said he didn’t appear to know Howie when he approached her and started stabbing her.

Moore was cradling Howie in his arms when police arrived on scene, responders told NBC New York.

Howie’s neighbor, Mark Long, tried to intervene when he saw the attack, his wife told Pix 11 News.

“I yelled at him to stop and I shouted out to one of the neighbors, 'call 911,” Long told CBS New York. “And we just faced each other and I just tried to talk to him, keep his attention off the woman until police got there.”

Long’s wife Sandra Traydon-Long watched the scene unfold, Pix 11 News reported. Her husband was slashed in the arm as he tried to keep Moore away from Howie, his wife said.

“(He) continued to talk to him, then the gentleman dropped the knife,” Traydon-Long told Pix 11 News. “After he dropped the knife, he just held (the victim).”

Howie was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Long suffered minor injuries and told CBS New York he “wished he could have done more.”

Moore was arrested on scene and later charged with murder and assault, CBS New York reported.

Police believe the attack was random, according to Fox5NY.

Moore had more than 30 prior arrests for a wide range of criminal offenses including burglary and criminal assault, Staten Island Live reported. He was out on probation after pleading guilty in June to criminal contempt and serving 30 days in jail.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for her family, Howie was a “ strong woman with a big heart, who loved her family dearly.” She had a husband, son and 3-year-old granddaughter who she “deeply loved and adored.”

