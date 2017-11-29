Medical marijuana users ‘have 30 days’ to turn in their guns, police say

3:16 Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda Pause

1:40 NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

2:13 They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action.

1:48 'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says

3:30 Where could Amazon's HQ2 end up if it came to the Triangle?

2:23 Arraignment hearing for suspect in Florida high school mass shooting

1:25 Portraits of the Florida school shooting victims begin to emerge

1:01 Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school

0:46 Passer-by video shows arrest of Florida school shooting suspect