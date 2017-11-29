Matt Lauer accused of sexually harassing staffer during 2014 Olympics

More Videos 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Pause 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 0:56 Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen? 1:01 Wingsuit jumpers fly INTO the open door of a small moving plane in MIDAIR! 0:57 Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 2:05 Wake School board sees students and families as 'data points,' not communities, parents say 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:28 Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

