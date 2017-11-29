Matt Lauer accused of sexually harassing staffer during 2014 Olympics

More Videos

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Pause
Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen? 0:56

Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen?

Wingsuit jumpers fly INTO the open door of a small moving plane in MIDAIR! 1:01

Wingsuit jumpers fly INTO the open door of a small moving plane in MIDAIR!

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims

Wake School board sees students and families as 'data points,' not communities, parents say 2:05

Wake School board sees students and families as 'data points,' not communities, parents say

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

  • Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

    Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night.

Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy
Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

National

Matt Lauer accused of sexually harassing staffer during 2014 Olympics

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 29, 2017 02:45 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Multiple outlets have reported that Matt Lauer’s accuser came forward about the former “Today” show anchor sexually harassing her during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Russia.

The New York Post cited “sources,” PEOPLE also cited a source, and the Wall Street Journal reported that the incident in the complaint from a female staffer that led to NBC firing Lauer Tuesday night took place during the Olympics.

According to the Post, there is still some back-and-forth as to whether the offense should be classified as “sexual assault” or “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in a statement that it was the first complaint against Lauer in his 20-plus years at the network, but NBC had “reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.” Reporters at Variety and The New York Times had been investigating allegations about Lauer for several months, according to CNN.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Pause
Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen? 0:56

Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen?

Wingsuit jumpers fly INTO the open door of a small moving plane in MIDAIR! 1:01

Wingsuit jumpers fly INTO the open door of a small moving plane in MIDAIR!

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims

Wake School board sees students and families as 'data points,' not communities, parents say 2:05

Wake School board sees students and families as 'data points,' not communities, parents say

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

  • Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations

    Garrison Keillor emailed the Associated Press on Wednesday to say that Minnesota Public Radio had fired him over allegations of improper behavior.

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations

View More Video