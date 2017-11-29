National

Former Mariner Bret Boone apologizes for harassment remarks

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 08:02 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SEATTLE

Former Seattle Mariners second baseman Bret Boone apologized Wednesday for making light of sexual harassment in a message to a reporter.

"All, there are zero excuses for what I said earlier," he wrote on his Twitter feed. "None. It was 100% wrong. It was offensive. It was inappropriate. It was not remotely productive to any conversation regarding harassment. I apologize and it will never happen again."

Seattlepi.com reporter Stephen Cohen wrote Wednesday that after he tweeted about his disappointment in the allegations against radio host Garrison Keillor, Boone sent him a direct message on Twitter. Boone wrote that he got sexually harassed "twice today," when "the Starbucks girl" smiled at him and when a woman at a drug store flirted with him.

Boone further joked that he was getting a lawyer and that the behavior was unacceptable.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cohen responded to ask why Boone reached out to him to make light of sexual harassment. Boone wrote that it was a joke, that he was tired of people being offended and that the reporter should go back to his politically correct world.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations

    Garrison Keillor emailed the Associated Press on Wednesday to say that Minnesota Public Radio had fired him over allegations of improper behavior.

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations

Former 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations
First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations
Shoppers evacuated from Texas mall in aftermath of shooting 1:01

Shoppers evacuated from Texas mall in aftermath of shooting

View More Video