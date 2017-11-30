Matt Lauer: ‘There are no words to express my sorrow and regret’

More Videos 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations Pause 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:46 Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook 3:31 Police officer tells teen he's detained 'because you're white' 0:33 'They bought your cabinet position, secretary': Protester follows Betsy DeVos at FIU 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:54 Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 1:16 NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings' 0:56 Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen? 0:35 'If you are cold, take me to keep warm' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

