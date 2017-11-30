More Videos

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 1:04

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations

Pause
Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook 1:46

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook

Former 'A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Police officer tells teen he's detained 'because you're white' 3:31

Police officer tells teen he's detained 'because you're white'

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

NC State celebrates its victory over FSU 0:43

NC State celebrates its victory over FSU

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen? 0:56

Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen?

  • Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York

    Someone got a little excited about lighting New York's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and flipped the switch early. Mayor Bill de Blasio, and NBC's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Lester Holt all had their hands on the button when the tree was illuminated before the countdown ended at the ceremony Wednesday in New York. The 75-foot tall, 12-plus ton Norway spruce is decorated with 50,000 multicolored LED lights.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York

Someone got a little excited about lighting New York's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and flipped the switch early. Mayor Bill de Blasio, and NBC's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Lester Holt all had their hands on the button when the tree was illuminated before the countdown ended at the ceremony Wednesday in New York. The 75-foot tall, 12-plus ton Norway spruce is decorated with 50,000 multicolored LED lights.
AP
Shoppers evacuated from Texas mall in aftermath of shooting

National

Shoppers evacuated from Texas mall in aftermath of shooting

An off-duty police officer shot a man suspected of theft in The Parks at Arlington mall in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, November 26. The theft occurred at the mall’s Sunglass Hut, and when the suspect fled and pulled out an imitation weapon, the officer opened fire. The suspect was transported to hospital and the Arlington Police Department tweeted that the incident was “under control” and the Parks at Arlington was closed. This footage shows people leaving the mall in the aftermath of the shooting. A siren can be heard and the person filming the video asks a woman for help finding his brother.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

National

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC, which is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

TV

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

Veteran journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior by eight women. In a Washington Post report, three women accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream. PBS has halted distribution of Rose's interview program and CBS News has suspended him.