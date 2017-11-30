Fred Sanderson, also suspected in the kidnapping, is still at large, police say.
Fred Sanderson, also suspected in the kidnapping, is still at large, police say. Redding Police Department
Fred Sanderson, also suspected in the kidnapping, is still at large, police say. Redding Police Department

National

Looking for a Christmas tree, they found a woman left half-naked in the woods

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

November 30, 2017 01:25 PM

People looking for a Christmas tree Monday in a Northern California forest instead discovered a half-naked woman hiding in a tree after a kidnapping.

The 25-year-old woman, rescued from Shasta County between Sacramento and the Oregon border, had been left there overnight wearing only her shorts by her captors, according to a statement from the Redding Police Department. She survived cold temperatures, rain and snow by hiding in a burned-out tree and drinking water from puddles.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital with exposure.

She had been kidnapped Sunday from Redding by two acquaintances, Johanna Knighten, 33, and Fred Sanderson, 44, who accused her of stealing drugs, police said. Knighten drove them in a white van into the forest while Sanderson beat her, police reported. They forced the woman to undress down to her shorts and left her stranded with no way to communicate and no idea of her location.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police said they arrested Knighten on Tuesday after she was spotted driving the van in downtown Redding. Sanderson remains at large. He’s described as a white man, 6-foot-2, weighing 250 lbs. with short or shaved blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information should call Redding police at 530-225-4200.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York

    Someone got a little excited about lighting New York's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and flipped the switch early. Mayor Bill de Blasio, and NBC's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Lester Holt all had their hands on the button when the tree was illuminated before the countdown ended at the ceremony Wednesday in New York. The 75-foot tall, 12-plus ton Norway spruce is decorated with 50,000 multicolored LED lights.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York
Former 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations
First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

View More Video