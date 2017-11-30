Haltom City police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a 2-year-old boy Tuesday evening as the boy stood near his father.
Haltom City police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a 2-year-old boy Tuesday evening as the boy stood near his father. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives
Haltom City police are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a 2-year-old boy Tuesday evening as the boy stood near his father. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives

National

A father was taking out the trash with his young son. A parent’s nightmare ensued

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

November 30, 2017 04:02 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HALTOM CITY, Texas

A stranger grabbed a 2-year-old boy standing beside his father and tried to abduct the boy, but the child got away when his father struggled with the suspect and yelled for help, police said Thursday.

Neighbors reported seeing a red, early 2000s model Dodge pickup driving slowly through the neighborhood earlier that day, but detectives have not determined if the vehicle was used by the suspect.

Officers responded to the attempted abduction shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Janrue Court.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A resident told police he was taking trash out to the curb with his son when the man walked up and grabbed the boy.

“The father also grabbed onto his son and started to struggle with the male suspect,” police Sgt. Eric Peters said in a Thursday news release. “The father yelled at neighbors to call police.”

At some point, the suspect let go of the boy and fled on foot between houses and into a nearby creek, police said.

Officers arrived and searched the neighborhood along with other police agencies and a K-9 unit, but they did not locate the suspect.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York

    Someone got a little excited about lighting New York's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and flipped the switch early. Mayor Bill de Blasio, and NBC's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Lester Holt all had their hands on the button when the tree was illuminated before the countdown ended at the ceremony Wednesday in New York. The 75-foot tall, 12-plus ton Norway spruce is decorated with 50,000 multicolored LED lights.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York
Former 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations
First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

View More Video