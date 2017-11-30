Group looking for Christmas tree finds assaulted woman

This undated photo provided by the Redding, Calif. Police Department shows Fred Sanderson. Police in Northern California say people looking for a Christmas tree found a partially clothed woman who had been kidnapped and abandoned in a rural area. The woman told police she was kidnapped Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, by Sanderson and Johanna Knighten, two acquaintances who believed she had stolen drugs from Sanderson. Police arrested Knighten Tuesday but are still searching for Sanderson. Redding Police Department via AP)