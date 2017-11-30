‘You are a coward,’ judge tells the crying ‘bully’ convicted of punching disabled man

More Videos 1:29 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York Pause 3:31 Police officer tells teen he's detained 'because you're white' 2:43 Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 1:21 Dave Doeren stays with NC State 0:56 Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen? 1:33 NC State students react to news that Coach Doeren is staying with the Wolfpack 1:12 UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:57 Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 2:45 Duke’s biggest struggles? ‘First 32 minutes of the game, Allen says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. A man who has cerebral palsy was mocked by another man then punched in the face after exiting a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pa., on May 10, 2017. The attack appears in a surveillance video released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office on Monday, May 22, 2017. The man authorities say is shown committing the violence, Barry Baker, 29, has been arrested and charged with assault. Chester County (Pa.) District Attorney's Office

