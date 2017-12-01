AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

More Videos 1:04 Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations Pause 5:43 Chef impersonator Nancy Farrar's waffle iron mozzarella snacks 3:12 Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 0:52 Wake County schools allowed to perform at nativity event 0:41 Payton Wilson commits to the Wolfpack 1:17 Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods 4:12 Off-grid toilet may save military lives 1:21 Dave Doeren stays with NC State 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies. Jurors found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder on Thursday in the killing of Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier in a case that touched off a national immigration debate. Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate didn't deny shooting Steinle and said it was an accident. Before the shooting, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released him from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation. Its "sanctuary city" law limits cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. President Donald Trump cited the case during his campaign in a bid to show the country needed tougher immigration policies. KGO via AP

