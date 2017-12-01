Opponents in LGBT case agree: It's not about wedding cake

In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, photograph, Charlie Craig and David Mullins are shown in their home in Denver. The Colorado couple is at the core of a legal case that goes before the U.S. Supreme Court for oral arguments on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in which Denver-area baker, Jack Phillips, cited his Christian faith in refusing to make a cake for the gay couple's wedding celebration in 2012. David Zalubowski AP Photo