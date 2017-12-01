National

Ex-congressman could get time served at new sentencing

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 04:20 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

ALEXANDRIA, Va.

A former congressman convicted nearly a decade ago on bribery charges is in line to receive a significantly reduced sentence.

A resentencing hearing is scheduled Friday in federal court for William Jefferson, a Louisiana Democrat.

He's served more than five years of a 13-year sentence on bribery-related charges. His case garnered national headlines in 2005 when a government sting resulted in $90,000 in cash being found in his freezer.

Last month, though, a judge tossed out seven of 10 conviction counts against Jefferson. And he said Jefferson was entitled to a new sentencing hearing on the remaining three counts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The judge said a recent Supreme Court ruling changed what constitutes bribery under federal law.

Prosecutors are recommending his sentence be reduced to time served.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York

    Someone got a little excited about lighting New York's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and flipped the switch early. Mayor Bill de Blasio, and NBC's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Lester Holt all had their hands on the button when the tree was illuminated before the countdown ended at the ceremony Wednesday in New York. The 75-foot tall, 12-plus ton Norway spruce is decorated with 50,000 multicolored LED lights.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York
Former 0:39

Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations
First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations 1:00

First Lady Melania Trump reveals White House Christmas decorations

View More Video