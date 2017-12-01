She wanted his insurance info after a crash. Then he tried to run her over, cops say

It started off with just a small thing.
Jazmine Davis, 24, was driving home from work late at night in Waldorf, Md. She was headed north on Route 301 when another vehicle sideswiped her car, according to a statement from the Maryland State Police. Nobody was reported injured.
Davis stopped on the side of the road. The other car, driven by 27-year-old Andre Crew, stopped directly behind her car, and Davis got out and tried to ask the other driver for his insurance information, police said.
Crew, she told Fox 5, didn’t seem interested in giving out that insurance information - or in talking at all.
Never miss a local story.
“He didn’t respond,” Davis told the station. “He just had a blank face.”
Davis decided to try to take a picture of Crew’s vehicle tags instead, police say, when Crew suddenly hit the gas and tried to pin her between the two stopped vehicles.
Davis was forced to leap onto the hood of Crew’s car to avoid being crushed between the vehicles when Crew turned and began driving down the road again - with Davis still on top of his car, police say.
He drove for a short time before attempting to hit yet another car to try to throw her off the hood of the vehicle, Davis told investigators.
“It was in his eyes,” she told Fox 5. “I could tell when he accelerated he was going to try to crash his car to get me off the hood.”
She dived off before that happened - and ended up with a broken toe and swollen leg, according to the station.
Police arrived and arrested Crew at the scene, where he was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and various traffic offenses, according to police. Police told WTOP the alleged attack was random and the two did not know each other.
Comments