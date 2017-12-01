With Flynn plea, Mueller getting closer to Trump, Kushner

More Videos 1:04 Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations Pause 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 3:12 Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 1:29 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York 0:41 Payton Wilson commits to the Wolfpack 0:52 Wake County schools allowed to perform at nativity event 4:12 Off-grid toilet may save military lives 1:17 Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods 1:21 Dave Doeren stays with NC State 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI at a D.C. federal courthouse on Friday morning. It's the first guilty plea by any of the four former Trump advisers charged in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

