How to see this spectacular holiday meteor shower when it lights up the sky

Embers from a Rock Comet Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Earth will soon be passing through a stream of debris from "rock comet" 3200 Phaethon, source of the annual Geminid meteor shower. Forecasters expect as many as 120 meteors per hour when the shower peaks. NASA discusses what a rock comet is in this video from 2014. Science@NASA NASA

