An anti-government protestor stands next to burning barricade blocking a road, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. The Trump administration recognized the results of Honduras' disputed presidential election despite opposition complaints and irregularities found by international poll observers. Fernando Antonio AP Photo

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

December 29, 2017 07:38 PM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include demonstrators clashing with police against the pardon of former President Alberto Fujimori in Lima, Peru; a New Jersey Devils hockey player making a daring attempt to win control of the puck against the Detroit Red Wings; Pope Francis waving to faithful during the Angelus noon prayer; a distraught man being carried following a suicide attack in Kabul, and features from around the globe.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 23-29, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

