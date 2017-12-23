A man was beaten, arrested and convicted. But this bodycam footage cleared his name.

More Videos 1:08 Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland Pause 1:10 Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 1:04 Do you need a nap? 3:53 NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 1:25 Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 0:29 NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk 1:16 'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:26 NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' 1:46 Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:55 Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage Arthur Morris, a Topeka resident, was wrongly arrested and convicted after police wrongly came to his home. His name was later cleared after this body camera footage was released by the Topeka Police Department. The officer seen in the video who arrested Morris, Jeremy Carlisle-Simons, resigned from the department. Arthur Morris, a Topeka resident, was wrongly arrested and convicted after police wrongly came to his home. His name was later cleared after this body camera footage was released by the Topeka Police Department. The officer seen in the video who arrested Morris, Jeremy Carlisle-Simons, resigned from the department. Topeka Police Department, Monty Davis and Max Londberg

