National

Rhode Island mobster Frank 'Bobo' Marrapese dead at 74

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 01:27 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A prominent Rhode Island mobster has died in prison while serving a sentence for murder, racketeering and extortion. Frank "Bobo" Marrapese Jr., was 74.

Rhode Island State Police Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin confirmed Marrapese's death on Friday at Rhode Island Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of Corrections said Marrapese had recently been hospitalized, but could not immediately provide the cause of death.

Federal authorities said Marrapese served as an enforcer for New England mafia boss Raymond Patriarca in the 1960s and 1970s.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Marrapese was serving time for the 1975 murder of Richard "Dickie" Callei. He had eluded capture for nearly a decade but was convicted in 1987 and sentenced to life in prison.

He was interviewed for the popular "Crimetown" podcast launched by the creators of HBO's "The Jinx."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland

    Fresh snow and over 500,000 lights turn this Washington state village into a a stunning Christmas wonderland.

Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland

Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland 1:08

Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland
Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:18

Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes
Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 0:44

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5

View More Video