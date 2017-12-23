Coast Guard pulls $53 million of cocaine from the ocean — and a turtle trapped with it

More Videos 1:08 Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland Pause 0:52 Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season 0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 1:10 Raccoon cam: Spying on the masked bandits 0:27 Meet Meko, the only cat left unadopted at NC animal shelter — until this video was posted to Facebook 3:53 NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 1:25 Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 0:29 NC State's Kirk makes a monstrous dunk 1:16 'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. U.S. Coast Guard

