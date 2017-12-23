National

Pregnant Arizona woman shot while sleeping, baby survives

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 02:32 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

TUCSON, Ariz.

Authorities in southern Arizona say a pregnant woman was shot and killed in her sleep when someone opened fire on her home, but doctors were able to save her baby.

The Tucson Police Department said in a news release that several others in the home were asleep when they awoke around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the sounds of 19-year-old Jasmine Vega screaming.

Arriving officers found her unconscious and the fire department took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Doctors safely delivered her baby, who police say is being treated at the hospital.

No other details about the newborn's condition were given.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police say evidence indicates multiple gunshots were fired into the home and they're investigating if anyone inside was intentionally targeted.

No suspects have been named.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland

    Fresh snow and over 500,000 lights turn this Washington state village into a a stunning Christmas wonderland.

Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland

Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland 1:08

Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland
Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:18

Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes
Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 0:44

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5

View More Video