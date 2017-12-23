National

Unruly traveler forces jet to make unscheduled Alabama stop

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 02:17 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Police say a Southwest Airlines flight from Tennessee to Florida made an unscheduled landing in Alabama after the flight crew struggled to control an unruly passenger.

Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton said the passenger assaulted a flight attendant during the Friday evening flight from Nashville to Tampa.

Police tell Al.com that passengers subdued the man and restrained him until the plane landed at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.

Shelton says the flight attendant was not injured.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police say they tried to remove the man from the plane after it landed, but he became confrontational and resisted the officers. Shelton says he was ultimately apprehended and faces charges related to resisting arrest.

Southwest Airlines spokesman Dan Landson says the plane arrived in Tampa later Friday evening.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland

    Fresh snow and over 500,000 lights turn this Washington state village into a a stunning Christmas wonderland.

Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland

Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland 1:08

Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland
Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:18

Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes
Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 0:44

Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5

View More Video