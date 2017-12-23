National

Services held for firefighter killed in California wildfire

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 03:03 PM

SAN DIEGO

A memorial service is being held for a state firefighter killed battling the largest recorded wildfire in California's modern history.

Gov. Jerry Brown joined friends, family and colleagues Saturday at a San Diego church to honor Corey Iverson.

The 32-year-old Cal Fire engineer died of burns and smoke inhalation on Dec. 14. He was fighting the Thomas Fire that burned more than 700 homes in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Details of what led to his death haven't been released.

Iverson leaves a 2-year-old daughter and his pregnant wife, Ashley, who called him a "superhero" at the service.

Some 2,000 firefighters are still tackling the fire, which is 65 percent contained. Fire officials say the blaze is no longer an imminent threat to homes but is burning in remote wilderness.

