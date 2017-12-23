The Latest: Feds: Gunman came to US via family-based visa

Harrisburg Police block off sections of the street after a shooting, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. A prosecutor says there's "no doubt" a gunman who fired at police in several locations in the capital city before they shot and killed him was targeting police officers. Authorities say Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty fired at a Harrisburg police officer on Friday afternoon and later at a state trooper, wounding her. They say he later approached police with two handguns and fired many shots at them before they returned fire and killed him. PennLive.com via AP Mark Pynes