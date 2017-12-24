Straight men marry to avoid $60k tax bill — ‘I love Matt and he loves me, as friends’

More Videos 1:08 Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland Pause 1:21 Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:25 Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 3:53 NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 2:06 Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' 3:05 A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 1:26 NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' 1:43 Trump: US to declare North Korea is state sponsor of terror 1:55 Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:16 'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Emma McMenamy

