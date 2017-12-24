Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin points to a member of the media as he answers questions during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 24, 2017.
Box of horse manure addressed to US treasury secretary

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 01:44 PM

LOS ANGELES

Authorities say a gift-wrapped box of horse manure addressed to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) was found near his home in Los Angeles.

The package was found Saturday night in the tony Bel Air neighborhood after it was dropped off at a neighbor's house.

The Los Angeles Police Department's bomb squad was called to the home and officers opened the box, finding a pile of horse manure inside. Police said the package had been gift-wrapped and was marked as being from "the American people."

Police said the Secret Service was taking over the investigation. A Secret Service spokesman said the agency was aware of the incident but declined to comment further.

A spokesman for the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

