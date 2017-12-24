Judge's partial lifting of Trump ban gives refugees hope

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 file photo, Mariko Hirose, right, a litigation director at the Urban Justice Center, speaks to reporters accompanied by Mark Hetfield, president & CEO of HIAS, left, and Rabbi Will Berkowitz, Jewish Family Service of Seattle CEO, in front of a federal courthouse in Seattle. On Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, U.S. District Judge James Robart partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees after the American Civil Liberties Union and Jewish Family Service argued that the policy prevented people from some mostly Muslim countries from reuniting with family living legally in the United States. Elaine Thompson AP Photo