Winds scuttle Washington's crossing despite kids' efforts

Troops gather during a re-enactment of Gen. George Washington's daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the Delaware River, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Washington Crossing, Pa. High winds scuttled the annual re-enactment of George Washington's crossing of the Delaware River during the Revolutionary War. Other activities went on as scheduled, including Washington's rallying of his troops, historical speeches and processions. Mel Evans AP Photo