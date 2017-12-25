National

Oklahoma school sued for alleged sex abuse of students

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 04:13 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

OKLAHOMA CITY

An Oklahoma school and its board of directors are being sued on behalf of 15 girls who say they were molested by a teacher's aide.

The federal lawsuit filed Friday in Oklahoma City seeks unspecified damages from the Perry school district and the school board for allegedly failing to protect the elementary students from molestation by 86-year-old Arnold Cowen.

No attorney for the school or board is listed in court documents.

Cowen has pleaded not guilty to 19 felony charges of committing lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, one count of making an indecent proposal and one count of possessing child pornography.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former principal Kenda Miller and former teacher Jeffrey Sullins face misdemeanor charges of failing to report child abuse.

Sullins has pleaded not guilty while Miller has asked that the charge be dismissed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas Around the World

    See scenes from Christmas celebrations around the world. (No Audio)

Christmas Around the World

Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland 1:08

Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland
Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:18

Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes

View More Video