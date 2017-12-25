In this photo provided by WPIX-TV, smoke billows from the 35th floor of a Manhattan high rise building in which the The New York Police Department said a man in his 70's was killed, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in New York. New York Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella says firefighters were hampered by high winds and malfunctioning elevators, delaying their ascent. Parella said two firefighters were also injured in the early morning fire.
In this photo provided by WPIX-TV, smoke billows from the 35th floor of a Manhattan high rise building in which the The New York Police Department said a man in his 70's was killed, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in New York. New York Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella says firefighters were hampered by high winds and malfunctioning elevators, delaying their ascent. Parella said two firefighters were also injured in the early morning fire. Ian Handler, WPIX-TV, via AP)
In this photo provided by WPIX-TV, smoke billows from the 35th floor of a Manhattan high rise building in which the The New York Police Department said a man in his 70's was killed, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in New York. New York Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella says firefighters were hampered by high winds and malfunctioning elevators, delaying their ascent. Parella said two firefighters were also injured in the early morning fire. Ian Handler, WPIX-TV, via AP)

National

Man, 76, dies in New York high-rise apartment building fire

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 04:19 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

A 76-year-old man was killed in a wind-whipped fire at a New York high-rise apartment building on Monday.

Two firefighters also were injured in the fire on the 35th floor of a 36-story building in midtown Manhattan, authorities said.

Fire Department spokesman Michael Parrella said firefighters were hampered by high winds and malfunctioning elevators as they tried to get to the top of the building.

He said the injured firefighters, treated at hospitals, had non-life-threatening injuries. The fire, reported shortly after 7:30 a.m., drew over 100 firefighters before it was under control at 9 a.m. Parrella said the fire was contained to one apartment. The cause is under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police said the victim was found unconscious and unresponsive in a bedroom. His identity was not immediately released.

"It was a heavy, wind-driven fire," Assistant Chief Joe Woznica said of the two-alarm blaze that sent smoke billowing toward a blue sky. He added that the conditions made it "pretty hot and dangerous" for the 25 fire department units that responded to the scene.

The fire occurred on 56th Street in an area of Manhattan crowded with tourists celebrating the Christmas holiday. It broke out several blocks from St. Patrick's Cathedral and Rockefeller Plaza, where tens of thousands of people each week pour into midtown to see one of the world's most famous decorated trees.

Comedian Jackie Mason's daughter, Sheba, told the New York Post that she lives on building's sixth floor and was woken abruptly and told to rush out.

"I'm wearing my pajamas," she said as sirens blared around her.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christmas Around the World

    See scenes from Christmas celebrations around the world. (No Audio)

Christmas Around the World

Christmas Around the World 1:26

Christmas Around the World
Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland 1:08

Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland
Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 1:18

Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes

View More Video