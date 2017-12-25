National

Christmas Eve package drop at Ohio prison not from Santa

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 03:58 PM

MANSFIELD, Ohio

A man bearing gifts visited an Ohio prison on Christmas Eve, but it wasn't Santa Claus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that someone approached the Richland Correctional Institution around 9 a.m. Sunday and tried to throw four packages containing tobacco, cellphones and marijuana over the fence.

WEWS-TV in Cleveland reports troopers caught up with the man a short time later.

They arrested 21-year-old Avery Ingram, whose home city was not identified.

Ingram faces charges of illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of an institution, illegal conveyance of electronics onto the grounds of an institution and criminal trespassing.

