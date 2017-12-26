Christmas storm brings record snow to Erie, Pennsylvania

More Videos 1:26 Christmas Around the World Pause 3:09 Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire? 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:58 ABC11 Weather Forecast 2:40 The gift of a safe family arrives on Christmas night 1:19 Panthers Cam Newton: What happened on the final play 1:21 Dave Doeren stays with NC State 0:27 Duke signee Cam Reddish makes recruiting pitch to Zion Williamson 0:28 Duke coach David Cutcliffe does a birthday dance following Baylor win 2:06 Duke football players do a rousing version of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Time-lapse of record-breaking snow fall in Erie, PA Erie, PA broke the the state’s all-time daily snowfall record after 34 inches of snow fell on Christmas Day. Erie, PA broke the the state’s all-time daily snowfall record after 34 inches of snow fell on Christmas Day. Epic Web Studios/https://epicwebstudios.com via Storyful

