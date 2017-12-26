Utah deputy broke through frozen pond to pull out boy

In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 photo provided by the Washington County Sheriffs Office, a search and rescue team work on the edge of a frozen pond in the town of New Harmony, north of St. George, Utah. A sheriff's deputy in southern Utah punched through the frozen pond on Christmas Day to rescue drowning 8-year-old boy. Washington County sheriff's Lt. David Crouse said the boy was chasing his dog Monday evening when another child saw him fall through the ice. Washington County Sheriffs Office via AP)