Guatemalan woman being deported spends Christmas at airport

In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 photo, Maria Santiago Garcia, right, receives a hug before going through security gate at the Salt Lake City International Airport. Garcia, a Guatemalan woman facing deportation spent Christmas night at Salt Lake City's airport before flying back to her native country with her four young children after months of failed efforts to win her a reprieve to stay in the U.S. About 20 friends and supporters came to the airport to send the family off. Rick Bowmer AP Photo