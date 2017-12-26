National

Man dies after line drive to head during softball game

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 05:12 PM

December 26, 2017

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.

A Florida man has died several weeks after taking a line drive to the head during a softball game.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 37-year-old Greg Fusco died Sunday. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says a softball stuck the Palm Harbor man in the left temple during a Dec. 2 tournament near Jacksonville. A friend says Fusco had been pitching.

Officials say the ball initially knocked Fusco unconscious but he was awake and dazed by the time an ambulance arrived. He was taken to a Jacksonville hospital, and his injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

A GoFundMe campaign started by a friend to raise money for Fusco's wife, Taylor, said he underwent surgery for a skull fracture. His recovery looked promising at first, but his condition soon worsened. A cause of death wasn't immediately determined.

