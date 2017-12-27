APNewsBreak: Ex-trooper charged had other Taser misconduct

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2017 file photo, former Michigan State Trooper Mark Bessner, center, arrives at his arraignment in 36th District Court in Detroit. Bessner is charged with murder in the death of Damon Grimes after he fired a Taser at the teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died. State police wanted to suspend Bessner for 10 days for firing his Taser twice at a handcuffed man who was running away in 2016, according to records obtained by the Associated Press. He was also questioned in a separate 2014 taser incident. Detroit News via AP File Max Ortiz