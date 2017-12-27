National

Pair of earthquakes rattle San Jose area

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 06:05 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 14 MINUTES AGO

SAN JOSE, Calif.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a pair of minor earthquakes just a few hours apart rattled the San Jose area in central California.

The Mercury News of San Jose, citing the USGS, reports a 3.1 magnitude quake hit an area northeast of San Martin at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday. A stronger 3.9 magnitude quake hit at 10:32 p.m. northeast of Alum Rock.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Los Gatos resident Sanjay Khandelwal told the newspaper the quake was "a good shaker" and that her daughter felt her bunk bed move.

