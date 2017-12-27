Fashion chain recalls girls’ makeup on concerns about cancer-causing asbestos

A report of cancer-causing asbestos in makeup spurred Claire’s, the girls’ clothes and accessories store, to pull nine makeup products off the market.
Atop the Product and Safety page of Claires.com is a statement from the company that reads in part:
“As a result of today’s inquiry from WJAR-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action. If you have items you wish to return in the interim period we will issue a refund.”
Claire’s announced the recall on its Twitter on Saturday with a single post at 4:01 p.m., then didn’t mention it again until responding to an inquiring parent at 9:28 a.m. Christmas Day, two days later. The chain’s Instagram says nothing about the pulled products.
NBC10 in Providence, Rhode Island, reported Friday that a suspicious mother from Barrington, Rhode Island, Kristi Warner, mailed her 6-year-old daughter’s glitter makeup kit, bought at Claire’s in a Providence mall, to an independent laboratory for testing. Warner said while working at the Deaton Law Firm they run into contaminated cosmetics, “but you just assume a children’s product would be safe.”
The makeup had tremolite asbestos. Tremolite is linked to mesothelioma, a form of cancer. According to asbestosnews.com, while chrysolite is the most common form of asbestos used, “Tremolite and the other variations are all needle-like in form perhaps even more likely to damage lung tissue” and “tremolite is just as toxic as chrysolite, if not more so.”
Warner and law firm head John Deaton bought 17 more Claire’s products from nine states, NBC10 reported. All tested positive for tremolite asbestos.
The nine items pulled are:
▪ Ultimate Mega Make Up Set, code 71844
▪ Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48-Piece Makeup Set, code 76094
▪ Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact, code 26556
▪ Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set, code 11767
▪ Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set, code 20926
▪ Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set, code 97275
▪ Mint Glitter Make Up Set, code 74769
▪ Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set, code 21044
▪ Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss, code 97276
Customers can call Claire’s with any questions at 800-804-7194 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern time.
