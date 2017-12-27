'Unbelievable act of horror': A man shot dead his ex-wife and 2 children on Christmas, police say

On Christmas Eve, Anthony Milan Ross posted a video of he and his 11-year-old son Nigel singing Christmas carols on Facebook.
“Hey guys, I’m smiling and I’m hanging out with Nigel on Christmas Eve,” he said in the video, as reported by The Root. “We’re going to embarrass ourselves! We’re going to sing.”
But on Christmas, the preteen would die from gunfire. So would Iris Ross, the 38-year-old mother of Nigel, and her 10-month-old daughter Anora, according to AZFamily.
All three died at the hands of Anthony Ross, 45, who police say shot his family to death before engaging in an hours-long standoff with police officers on Christmas night, 12News reported.
Never miss a local story.
Just before 4 p.m. Monday, police say they arrived to an apartment complex in Phoenix, Arizona, and found Iris Ross — who got divorced from Anthony Ross earlier this year — shot dead in front of the complex, AZFamily reported.
Earlier, witnesses said they saw Anthony Ross shoot Iris Ross, who was fleeing her apartment when she was shot and killed, AZCentral reported. Then, according to witnesses, Ross fired three more bullets inside the apartment before coming back outside to rifle through his deceased ex-wife’s pockets.
When confronted by witnesses, Anthony Ross allegedly pointed a gun at them before saying he wasn’t doing OK.
Then began the standoff. Anthony Ross barricaded himself in the apartment, first telling officers he killed his two children before later saying they were still alive but he might shoot them soon, ABC15 wrote. Officers learned that 10-month-old Anora was dead at around 10 p.m. after they deployed a robot inside the house.
That’s when officers burst into the apartment, exchanging gunfire with the 45-year-old. One officer was injured but police were able to arrest Anthony Ross, known as a vegan chef and motivational speaker.
Officers discovered 11-year-old Nigel Ross shot dead in another room, joining his mother and young sister as victims of his father’s alleged murder spree.
“In an unbelievable act of horror and violence a mother and her two children were brutally murdered on Christmas Day,” a GoFundMe set up for the family reads. “Iris was a loving gentle mother who adored her children, Nigel 11 and Anora age 9 months.
“The family is faced with the devastating loss and the expenses associated with funeral expenses for these three beautiful souls.”
Anthony Ross now faces three first-degree murder charges, 19 counts of aggravated assault on an officer and two more charges of aggravated assault for pointing a gun at witnesses. He is held in jail without bond.
Comments