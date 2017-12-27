National

Indiana boy, 13, fatally shot during attempted home invasion

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 06:33 PM

MISHAWAKA, Ind.

Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion in northern Indiana.

The St. Joseph County prosecutor's office says officers responding to reports of gunfire late Tuesday found the teenager at an apartment complex in Mishawka (mish-ah-WAH'-kuh) suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities on Wednesday identified the boy as Tyshawn Taylor and said he was pronounced dead at the scene in the city just east of South Bend.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances of the shooting, but didn't say whether the teen lived at the apartment or was trying to break into it.

Investigators searched the third-floor apartment. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

