A Madison, Wisconsin, hair stylist has been charged with disorderly conduct after police say he intentionally cut a man’s ear while cutting his hair.
A Madison, Wisconsin, hair stylist has been charged with disorderly conduct after police say he intentionally cut a man’s ear while cutting his hair. Madison Police Department
A Madison, Wisconsin, hair stylist has been charged with disorderly conduct after police say he intentionally cut a man’s ear while cutting his hair. Madison Police Department

National

Bad haircuts aren’t a crime. But what this barber did with his scissors was, police say.

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

December 27, 2017 03:56 PM

The customer had asked for a fairly simple haircut: He wanted the sides of his head shaved with a number two clipper, and an inch of hair cut off the top.

But the term “bad haircut” doesn’t do justice to the mortifying (and bloody) hairdo the 22-year-old man left a Madison, Wisc. salon with on Dec. 22, according to police.

First, the customer’s ear was snipped intentionally by the barber at Ruby’s Salon, the customer said. Then, as it began to bleed, the barber put the zero attachment on his clippers and shaved a severe, bald line right down the middle of his customer’s head, according to a police report.

As the man got up and fled the salon around 2:15 p.m. — with his ear bloodied and his head partially shaved — the barber, Khaled A. Shabani, 46, called out after him, police said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

shabani
Khaled A. Shabani, 46
Dane County Jail

“You want a zero, right?” Shabani kept shouting, according to a police report.

The customer told police that before the attack Shabani had accused him of fidgeting and moving too much, and then started twisting the customer’s ear, police said.

After the customer left the salon and called the police, Shabani was arrested for mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed.

“While it is not a crime to give someone a bad haircut, you will get arrested for intentionally snipping their ear with a scissors,” Joel Despain, a spokesman for the Madison Police Department, said in a statement.

Shabani told police it was an accident, according to the police report.

The 22-year-old victim shaved his head elsewhere to match the streak Shabani allegedly gave him, police said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video

    Tara Hayward captured this video of a man skiing behind an Amish buggy in Morely, Michigan. Since it was posted on Christmas Day, the video has been viewed 241,000 times on Facebook.

Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video

Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video 0:29

Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video
This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle 4:16

This 'mystery device' can unlock and start your vehicle
SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles 1:11

SpaceX Rocket Launch shoots through sky over Los Angeles

View More Video