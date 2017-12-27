New York jail population below 9,000 for 1st time since 1982

FILE - In a June 20, 2014, file photo, the Rikers Island jail complex stands in New York with the Manhattan skyline in the background. New York City says its jail population is below 9,000 for the first time since 1982, and officials are hailing the drop as a step toward closing the notorious Rikers Island jail complex. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, the city is on track for a daily average jail population in December of about 8,980 people. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo