National

DA won't file charges against officers in Kansas man's death

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 06:20 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

TOPEKA, Kan.

The local district attorney does not plan to file criminal charges against two Kansas police officers in the fatal shooting of a black man earlier this year.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced his decision Wednesday in connection with the Sept. 28 shooting of 30-year-old Dominique White near a park in Topeka.

Kagay released a seven-page legal analysis that said White acted suspiciously after the officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the area. The analysis said White struggled with police and reached for a gun.

The analysis said no reasonable judge or jury would find that the actions of the two Topeka officers were unlawful. The officers' names haven't been released.

An attorney for White's family did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

