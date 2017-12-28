Judge blocks Arizona ethnic studies ban he found was racist

FILE - In this June 15, 2011, file photo, protesters gather to support the Tucson Unified School District as Superintendent of Public Instruction John Huppenthal announces that the Tucson Unified School District violates state law by teaching it's Mexican American Studies Department's ethic studies program at a news conference at the Arizona Department of Education in Phoenix, Ariz. A federal judge is permanently blocking a 2010 ban on ethnic studies in Arizona public schools that dismantled a popular Mexican-American Studies program, effectively dealing a final blow to a seven-year court battle. Ross D. Franklin, file AP Photo