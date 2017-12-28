They thought they’d won thousands. But lottery officials say there was a glitch

More Videos 0:56 Winter has an icy grip on much of US Pause 18:41 Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car 17:57 Sumter County Sheriff's Office stolen patrol car dashcam footage 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 1:28 Doeren still mum on Bradley Chubb in Sun Bowl 5:49 State's Keatts discusses Markell Johnson suspension 0:28 Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 1:55 Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Stats professor explains lottery odds A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000. A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000. Harry Lynch hlynch@newsobserver.com

