They thought they’d won thousands. But lottery officials say there was a glitch

More Videos

Winter has an icy grip on much of US 0:56

Winter has an icy grip on much of US

Pause
Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car 18:41

Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car

Sumter County Sheriff's Office stolen patrol car dashcam footage 17:57

Sumter County Sheriff's Office stolen patrol car dashcam footage

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Doeren still mum on Bradley Chubb in Sun Bowl 1:28

Doeren still mum on Bradley Chubb in Sun Bowl

State's Keatts discusses Markell Johnson suspension 5:49

State's Keatts discusses Markell Johnson suspension

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

  • Stats professor explains lottery odds

    A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000.

A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000. Harry Lynch hlynch@newsobserver.com
A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000. Harry Lynch hlynch@newsobserver.com

National

They thought they’d won thousands. But lottery officials say there was a glitch

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

December 28, 2017 02:29 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 19 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBIA, SC

Excitement and joy turned to anger and frustration Wednesday as dozens of people expecting to collect lottery winnings instead left the South Carolina Education Lottery offices empty handed.

“I was banking on (this money),” said Bridget Castrillon, 26, of Orangeburg. “I could pay my bills at the end of the year.”

Holding her 4-month-old daughter, Castrillon said she drove to Columbia to collect the winnings from several Add-A-Play tickets she bought Christmas Day.

“They’re telling me it’s under investigation, to watch the news and come back Friday,” she said. “It could have helped me a lot. It could have paid off my bills. Having a new baby, I just moved into a new place. I really was banking on this money.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

State lottery officials say a “programming error” with the lottery’s computer vendor, Intralot, affected the Holiday Cash Add-A-Play tickets on Christmas Day.

From 5:51 p.m. to 7:53 p.m. Monday, the same play symbol was repeated in all nine available play areas on tickets, which would result in a top prize of $500, officials have said. No more than five identical play symbols should appear for a single play.

Lottery spokeswoman Holli Armstrong said Wednesday that they are still investigating the issue and will have more information Friday.

Berry Pickens, 29, took the day off from work to drive down from Anderson County to collect the $10,000 his winning “Add-A-Play” tickets said he was owed. His wife, Katherine, who is pregnant with their fourth child, came with him.

The couple said they bought 50 tickets on Christmas Day at two stores in Pelzer and Belton. Of those, 10 were winning tickets.

“I got a child on the way, I’ve got three kids at home,” he said. “... This right here was really gonna help me out to buy my house, support my family, put back for college and all of that.”

The Pickenses were disappointed to leave empty handed but said they are more upset with the agency’s handling of the snafu.

“I’ve got losing tickets too, in the middle of the winning tickets,” said Charleston resident Mike Cofield, 32. “So how is it a glitch if I’ve got losing ones?”

There was no word Wednesday on how many winning tickets were generated, or whether those with winning tickets would collect any prize money. The South Carolina Education Lottery is telling players who purchased “Add-A-Play” tickets on Christmas Day during the affected time period to hold on to their tickets until a review is completed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Winter has an icy grip on much of US 0:56

Winter has an icy grip on much of US

Pause
Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car 18:41

Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car

Sumter County Sheriff's Office stolen patrol car dashcam footage 17:57

Sumter County Sheriff's Office stolen patrol car dashcam footage

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

Doeren still mum on Bradley Chubb in Sun Bowl 1:28

Doeren still mum on Bradley Chubb in Sun Bowl

State's Keatts discusses Markell Johnson suspension 5:49

State's Keatts discusses Markell Johnson suspension

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28

Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

  • Winter has an icy grip on much of US

    Brutally cold temperatures, ice and several feet of lake effect snow are impacting several parts of the country in the final days of 2017.

Winter has an icy grip on much of US

View More Video