Government seeks change to order lifting Trump refugee ban

FILE- In this Dec. 21, 2017, file photo, Mariko Hirose, right, a litigation director at the Urban Justice Center, addresses reporters as Mark Hetfield, president & CEO of HIAS, left, and Rabbi Will Berkowitz, Jewish Family Service of Seattle CEO, look on in front of a federal courthouse after speaking with media in Seattle. The government has asked a federal judge to change his order that partially lifted a Trump administration refugee ban. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo