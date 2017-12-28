A mother called 911 for help. Hours later, she was dead. Did police ignore her call?

The toddler’s cries ringing through the walls Wednesday morning concerned Tonie Wells’ neighbors enough to call the police.
It was then, shortly before 10 a.m., that New York police officers found the pregnant 22-year-old’s dead body at the bottom of a basement staircase, WCBS reported, but it wasn’t the first time someone had called NYPD wondering what might be happening inside that Crown Heights home in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Wells called police on her own just hours before police say she either fell or was pushed down those stairs, and officers from the 77th Precinct were sent to check on her welfare initially, according to WABC.
According to WABC, now the actions of those officers are under investigation, including whether or not they ever performed the welfare check they were sent in to carry out.
Never miss a local story.
WABC reported that part of the investigation is looking into whether the 911 dispatcher who took the call gave the responding officers complete information about the initial report.
“The entire incident, including any potential communication and response issues, are being reviewed by the department,” a police spokesman said in a statement to the New York Daily News.
Wells lived in the Brooklyn house where she was found dead, with her husband and young daughter, according to the New York Post.
The Daily News reported that Wells’ body showed bruising on her neck, and WABC reported that a 29-year-old man had been arrested in connection with Wells’ death but had not yet been charged.
Comments