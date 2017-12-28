He sped away from police – right off the end of a pier

More Videos 0:56 Winter has an icy grip on much of US Pause 1:29 Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 1:26 Christmas Around the World 1:28 Doeren still mum on Bradley Chubb in Sun Bowl 5:49 State's Keatts discusses Markell Johnson suspension 0:28 Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 1:55 Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:34 How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Oregon man drives off pier after attempting to flee from police Oregon police attempted to arrest Timothy Erofeeff, after investigating reports of a trespasser at the Astoria riverfront on Dec. 27. Erofeeff ended up fleeing the scene in his Ford F-150, driving it straight off a pier into the Columbia River. Bystanders said he was lucky to be alive. Oregon police attempted to arrest Timothy Erofeeff, after investigating reports of a trespasser at the Astoria riverfront on Dec. 27. Erofeeff ended up fleeing the scene in his Ford F-150, driving it straight off a pier into the Columbia River. Bystanders said he was lucky to be alive. JD Moreland via Storyful

Oregon police attempted to arrest Timothy Erofeeff, after investigating reports of a trespasser at the Astoria riverfront on Dec. 27. Erofeeff ended up fleeing the scene in his Ford F-150, driving it straight off a pier into the Columbia River. Bystanders said he was lucky to be alive. JD Moreland via Storyful